RCMP ask public to watch for truck stolen from Wildwood

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep on the look out for a truck stolen north of town overnight.

Thieves made off with a Ford F350 grey, crew cab short box sometime overnight Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Distinguishing features of the truck include that it has a lift kit, LED light bar on the front and a burned out tail light. Licence plate number is BCL LY6852.

The vehicle was taken from a residence on Pacific Road in Wildwood.

Rural areas in the Cariboo have been targets of increased property crime in recent months, with communities such as McLeese, Wildwood and 150 Mile House all being impacted.

A service truck stolen from Peterson Contracting was discovered hidden just north of the lakecity recently, while a truck which was stolen along with a boat from an American couple staying overnight in Williams Lake this past summer was also discovered hidden north of town.

If anyone sees this latest vehicle they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers as soon as possible.

