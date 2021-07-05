Kellen Griffin was first reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP on June 30. (RCMP submitted photo)

RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing Quesnel man

28-year-old Kellen Griffin was first reported missing on June 30

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Kellen Griffin was first reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP on June 30.

“Police have checked areas Kellen often frequents and have spoken to numerous people but have been unsuccessful in locating him,” an RCMP news release reads.

Griffin is 28-years-old, six feet tall and 161 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has two tattoos, one of a tiger on his shoulder and a griffin on his back.

Anyone with information about Griffin or where he might be is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250)392-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

READ MORE: Quesnel Search and Rescue pulling back on search for missing man

