Quesnel resident Malcolm Earl McLaughlin, 90, was last seen Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. Police are asking the public for help in locating the missing man. (Photo submitted)

RCMP ask for help locating missing Quesnel man

Ninety-year-old Malcolm McLaughlin, who shows symptoms of dementia, has been missing since Dec. 30

The Quesnel RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 90-year-old Quesnel resident showing symptoms of dementia.

Malcolm Earl McLaughlin was last seen on Monday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.

“Mr. McLaughlin has a history of memory loss, and leaving his home without being in contact with his family is out of character,” according to a press release from the RCMP.

Malcolm McLaughlin is described as approximately 170 pounds and 5’11” with gray hair and brown eyes and as a man who wears glasses. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

McLaughlin is believed to be operating a black 2013 Chevrolet Trax, with B.C. license plate EN115T. The vehicle has a Canadian flag attached to the rear antenna. McLaughlin may be in the company of his Dachshund named Chico, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malcolm McLaughlin is urged to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

