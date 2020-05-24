RCMP ask for assistance from public in hit and run of Canoe Creek pedestrian

The 33-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

A hit and run in Canoe Creek involving a pedestrian on May 22 has Clinton RCMP looking for the public’s assistance in their criminal investigation of the incident.

At approximately 7 p.m. on May 22, Clinton RCMP responded to a report of an adult male pedestrian who had been discovered, injured, in the 7500-block of Meadow Lake Road in Canoe Creek, northwest of 70 Mile House. When officers arrived, they found BC Emergency Health Services providing emergency medical attention to a pedestrian, who had been injured in a collision.

The victim, a 33-year-old Canoe Creek man, was struck by an unknown vehicle and sustained what police believe to be serious, non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene, and no one in the vehicle provided assistance or aid to the victim.

“Our investigation has revealed that the victim was left laying injured in the roadway till he was discovered by passers-by, who immediately contacted 9-1-1,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District.

“We need the public’s help to identify and track down the vehicle involved.”

Anyone who witnessed the hit and run, or who has any information about the incident that can assist with the investigation, and who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call the Clinton RCMP at (250) 459-2221. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


