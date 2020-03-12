Williams Lake RCMP arrested four individuals and towed a truck they believe was stolen out of Kamloops. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP arrest 4 suspects after pulling over stolen truck in Williams Lake

The white Dodge truck was from Kamloops

Williams Lake RCMP recovered a stolen truck and arrested four individuals after surrounding and stopping the vehicle on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said officers pulled over the older model white Dodge one ton crew cab just before 1 p.m.

“Through the investigation it was determined the Alberta plate and truck were stolen out of Kamloops, B.C.,” said Byron, noting it appears the driver also did not have a driver’s licence.

The arrest temporarily slowed traffic on Highway 20 between South Lakeside Drive and Mackenzie Avenue, where several police vehicles were pulled over and blocking the suspect vehicle in the eastbound lane. The stolen truck was towed.

