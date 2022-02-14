A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP arrest 11 people, seize weapons at Alberta border crossing

Police say officers executed a search warrant early this morning

RCMP say they have arrested 11 people at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., after becoming aware of a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Demonstrators have been protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader health restrictions.

A blockade of trucks and vehicles has been at the crossing since Jan. 29.

Police say a small organized group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.”

They say officers executed a search warrant early this morning.

Officers have detained the 11 people and seized 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

More coming …

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Talks get traffic moving again at snarled Alberta border crossing

border agencyFederal PoliticsTrucks

Previous story
Trudeau, premiers discussing Emergencies Act to battle blockades across Canada
Next story
B.C. police moving to licence plate readers to check insurance

Just Posted

Roy Kozuki limbers up to ref a Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 house game recently at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. At 78, Kozuki has been reffing hockey for 45 years now and says he enjoys the work as it’s fun and it keeps him in shape. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTO: Williams Lake man has been reffing for 45 years, still going strong

No matter the season, Vanessa Fer loves spending time at Scout Island with her children, Danika, 3, (from left), Aurora, 1, and Ember, 6. On Sunday the family was at the beach playing in the snow and sun. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EDITORIAL: Happy Valentine’s Day

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Time to rebrand the word cowboy?

Tiera French of the Williams Lake Blue Fins competes in a 200-metre breast stroke heat during competition on Saturday, Feb. 5 of the Cariboo Dental Frost Fest swim meet. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Blue Fins host first swim meet in two years