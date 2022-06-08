RCMP and fire department attend vehicle fire in Williams Lake

A truck fire was spewing black smoke into the air as it burned on Donald Road at the parking lot of the Coast Fraser Inn on June 8, 2022. (Thomas Schoen photo)

Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP are attending a single vehicle fire at Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake June 8, 2022.

The full size black pickup appeared to be fully engulfed in flames and was parked towards the back of the parking lot for both the hotel and Boston Pizza located on Donald Road.

No other vehicles or any structures appeared to be threatened by the blaze.

More details will be provided if they become available.



