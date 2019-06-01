The tender to build the RC Cotton Path has been awarded to MH King Excavating. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

RC Cotton Path tender awarded

MH King Excavating was the successful bid in the amount of $56,077.50

The RC Cotton Path is one step closer to being built in Williams Lake.

MH King Excavating has been awarded the contract in the amount of $56,077.50, excluding GST.

Only one other tender was submitted from Curt Morben Contracting in the amount of $61,446.75.

Owner Mike King, on learning his bid was accepted, told the Tribune he is excited to the City is doing something with the RC Cotton area to give the public more access to wilderness.

City council approved awarding the tender during the regular meeting Tuesday, May 28, for a total project value of $70,577.50 to include $8,000 for engineering and $6,500 contingency if needed.

The path will be one component of several in the area with a total budget of approximately $600,000.

Last fall the City acquired the RC Cotton Site — a 10-acre parcel at the west end of Williams Lake for a recreation trail and lakefront access — to the tune of $75,000.

Read more: Council: ‘We want to put the lake back in Williams Lake’

When asked who RC Cotton was, local historian, former Tribune editor, Diana French said he was an English aristocrat who worked on the Drummond Ranch at Riske Creek in 1897.

“He bought his own ranch, added to it and called it The Ranche and ran 1,500 head of cattle — huge at the time,” French said. “I believe he bought what is now the Cotton site to keep cattle he brought in for sale.”


