Williams Lake is pursuing to lease some land from Suncor Energy to create a parking lot near the newly constructed pedestrian bridge at the RC Cotton site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RC Cotton lease land eyed by City for future parking lot near pedestrian bridge

City staff have been negotiating an agreement with the owners of the property Suncor Energy

City staff have been negotiating a lease with Suncor Energy Products Partnership to put in a gravel parking lot at the RC Cotton Site as further development of the RC Cotton bridge and trail project.

During the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, council discussed the option of leasing a 4.18 hectare parcel that is adjacent to the new RC Cotton trail.

Hasib Nadvi, City manager of planning and development, noted in a report that previously during an in-camera meeting, council directed staff to present and offer to Suncor for a long-term lease of 20 years minimum at a value representing annual municipal property tax of the same portion of the lands.

Suncor responded with a 10-year term lease expiring Dec. 31, 2029, that would discharge Suncor of all real property tax, in the amount of $6,508.85, business license fees and utility charges on the subject lands.

Final decisions are not made at committee of the whole meetings, however, council directed staff to have further discussions with Suncor about possibly leasing the entire parcel, not just a portion.

Read more: RC Cotton bridge opening postponed due to knapweed, potential vandalism concerns

Mayor Walt Cobb said nothing has been on the site for at least 30 years.

“When I came here in the 50s there was a little building that was a building supply, there were a couple of truck shops, the City had our Quonset Hut and we used it as a youth centre,” Cobb said.

Coun. Jason Ryll said he recalled Cariboo Roads having some truck shops there

Coun. Sheila Boehm said the more control the City has on the RC Cotton site the better because it does not have control on the Scout Island side.

“The more control we have, in my mind, the better,” Boehm said. “Let’s get the land and the use of the land.”

In 2018 the City purchased a 10-acre sliver of land from BC Rail at the RC Cotton site.

It runs along the water from south of the new pedestrian bridge to Highway 20.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents
Next story
Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Just Posted

RC Cotton lease land eyed by City for future parking lot near pedestrian bridge

City staff have been negotiating an agreement with the owners of the property Suncor Energy

All forms of performing arts wanted for Performances in the Park

Registration is still open for the 2020 Performances in the Park until March 3

Construction continues for Williams Lake’s first brewery

Fox Mountain Brewery Co. owner said it has been a complex process

Junior Olympian Program archers honoured at Wild Game Banquet

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association took some special time Saturday night during… Continue reading

Late registration open for Youth Symposium: Indigenous Youth Today

This event is being held at the Pioneer Complex from Feb. 21 to Feb 22 for youth of all ages

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

B.C. man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute

First Nations man says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Ins and outs of travel insurance amid novel coronavirus outbreak

There are now more than 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Most Read