Rapid COVID tests available in Williams Lake

People experiencing symptoms can pick up one from the COVID testing site

Free rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 are available for pick up at the COVID testing site in the Cariboo Memorial Hospital Complex parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding the noon hour. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Take-home rapid antigen tests are available for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the Williams Lake area.

The tests are free and can be picked up at the testing sites in the Cariboo Memorial Hospital parking lot next to Deni House.

Members of the public can also call 8-1-1 anytime to talk to a nurse at HealthLinkBC.

Tests can also be booked if the self-assessment tool or a health-care provider or public health recommends it.

B.C. public health teams reported 32 more deaths from COVID-19 Monday (Feb. 7), covering the three days since Friday’s last report.

Distribution of deaths reflected B.C.’s population, with 14 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, nine in Fraser Health, five in Island Health, three in Interior Health and one in Northern Health. There are 987 COVID-19 positive patients in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 7, up from 946 on Friday, with 141 of them in intensive care, up from 139.

Reported new cases totalled 3,287 from Feb. 5-7, continuing a decline that is partly due to shifts and restrictions on testing. There were 1,326 new cases reported Saturday, 1,118 Sunday and 843 on Monday.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

READ MORE: Doctors and tourism industry calling on Ottawa to end COVID-19 testing requirements

– With files from Tom Fletcher of Black Press Media

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake