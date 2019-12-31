Rainy day Tuesday to round out weather in Williams Lake for 2019

About 10 mm of rain is expected in the lakecity Dec. 31

As much as 10 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Tuesday, Dec. 31 in Williams Lake.

Heavy rain was already falling over the city early Tuesday morning. Environment Canada is calling for the rain to end late in the day, followed by light snow early New Year’s Eve evening. The temperature will remain steady near 1C.

Daytime highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will reach 1C and 3C.

Read More: Mild, wet weather in forecast for New Year’s Eve, Day in Williams Lake

DriveBC is reporting compact snow on Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and 150 Mile House as well as compact snow on sections of Highway 20. Traffic is also slowed near Ten Mile Lake north of Quesnel on Highway 97 due to a vehicle incident.

Horsefly Road has compact snow while the Likely Road has slippery sections for motorists to watch out for.

