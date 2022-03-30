Williams Lake First Nation prepare to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Indigenous community members from across the region arrive at the WLFN administration building just south of Williams Lake in preparation for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) It’s a cool rainy day in Williams Lake as the region prepares for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Security members are on hand for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to WLFN Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

It’s a rainy day in Williams Lake Wednesday morning, March 30, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller are set to arrive in the region.

The leaders will meet with Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation, council members, elders, residential school survivors and other members of the community.

It is expected that the PM will visit the site of the area’s notorious former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission, located just a few kilometres away from the community of Sugar Cane.

WLFN is leading an investigation into the residential school where Indigenous children from Northern Secwepemc, all six Tŝilhqot’in communities, as well as Nuxalk, Southern Dakelh, and others, attended.

Indigenous leaders and residents have long said every community and family in the region has been, and continues to be, impacted by the legacy of trauma experienced at St. Joseph’s Mission and other residential schools across the country.

Read More: Prime minister, chiefs to visit St. Joseph’s Mission former residential school near Williams Lake

Read More: ‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings

More to come

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake