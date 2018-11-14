Cariboo residents are getting a little bit of everything Wednesday morning, weather-wise, including rain, sleet and snow. Angie Mindus photo

Rain, sleet and snow arrives in the Cariboo

Freezing rain in the forecast overnight

It’s a mixed bag of weather for the next 24 hours, according to Environment Canada.

Williams Lake residents can expect rain, sleet and snow (depending on your elevation) ending near noon Wednesday followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Snowfall could amount to four centimetres over higher terrain. The daytime high will be 3C.

Snow will begin again overnight with a risk of freezing rain before morning Thursday followed by snowfall amounts to five centimetres.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow and black ice on Highway 20 between Anahim Lake and Tatla Lake.

Highway 20 is still reduced to single alternating traffic at Stack Valley Road on Highway 20 at Riske Creek due to a single vehicle incident involving a logging truck Tuesday.

Read More: Residents and loggers rescue log truck driver injured in crash

DriveBC is also reporting wet, slushy sections on Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House as well as near Salmon Arm and West Kelowna.

Motorists can also expect slippery sections between Likely Road and Horsefly Lake Road and from Dugan Lake to Horsefly.

