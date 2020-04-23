Amy Piquette, Williams Lake Indian Band executive assistant for natural resources, mans the check point at Sugar Cane Thursday morning. Earlier a gas line was compromised due to flooding of Borland Creek, but quick action by Fortis BC and a local contractor installed a temporary valve. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Quick response by Fortis BC rectifies flooding impacts on gas line at Sugar Cane

Precautions taken to protect residents

Continued flooding of Borland Creek at Sugar Cane resulted in a natural gas line crossing the creek to be compromised Thursday morning.

Williams Lake Indian Band chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella told the Tribune it happened at about 7:30 a.m.

“Consequently, a strong natural gas odor was emitted into the air and caused a temporary safety concern,” he said. “Fortis BC has been active in their involvement with the escalated flooding on IR1 and was called on Wednesday to take preventative, proactive measures to anticipate this scenario.”

Mannella said with the aid of Curt Morben Contracting, a small excavation occurred on Wednesday afternoon to expose the natural gas line and install a temporary valve for quick shutoff by Fortis BC.

“This feature was leveraged this morning to ensure quick gas shutoff and minimal exposure to residents,” Mannella said, noting Fortis BC recommends that individuals in an 800-metre radius of a gas line break to mobilize from the area.

Read more:Borland Creek continues to create own flow, higher water near Sugar Cane water treatment plant

WLIB staff were able to advise residents of the gas line break and precautions were taken to protect residents.

“Fortis BC attended the site immediately after the gas line breach and executed appropriate measures to ensure safety and limited exposure to residents,” Mannella said.

It was feared the power would go out in the community Wednesday, but that did not happen.

However, further up the road in 150 Mile House, 470 BC Hydro customers were without power due to trees falling on the power line due to erosion from recent flooding.

Read more: Update: Power restored at 150 Mile House area


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCWF: Hunting, fishing listed as essential service during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Just Posted

Drive BC adds additional tab for side road closures due to flooding

The information will be updated daily

BCWF: Hunting, fishing listed as essential service during COVID-19 pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

Williams Lake water level increases almost three feet in 48 hours

City has closed boat launches for the time being

Quick response by Fortis BC rectifies flooding impacts on gas line at Sugar Cane

Precautions taken to protect residents

New Indigenous issues reporter working at the Tribune

Rebecca Dyok has called Williams Lake home for the past six years

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

Tahltan ask visitors to stay away from their territory during COVID-19

Both Red Chris and Brucejack mines continue to operate under strict pandemic measures

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

Most Read