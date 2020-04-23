Quick response by Fortis BC rectifies flooding impacts on gas line at Sugar Cane

Amy Piquette, Williams Lake Indian Band executive assistant for natural resources, mans the check point at Sugar Cane Thursday morning. Earlier a gas line was compromised due to flooding of Borland Creek, but quick action by Fortis BC and a local contractor installed a temporary valve. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Continued flooding of Borland Creek at Sugar Cane resulted in a natural gas line crossing the creek to be compromised Thursday morning.

Williams Lake Indian Band chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella told the Tribune it happened at about 7:30 a.m.

“Consequently, a strong natural gas odor was emitted into the air and caused a temporary safety concern,” he said. “Fortis BC has been active in their involvement with the escalated flooding on IR1 and was called on Wednesday to take preventative, proactive measures to anticipate this scenario.”

Mannella said with the aid of Curt Morben Contracting, a small excavation occurred on Wednesday afternoon to expose the natural gas line and install a temporary valve for quick shutoff by Fortis BC.

“This feature was leveraged this morning to ensure quick gas shutoff and minimal exposure to residents,” Mannella said, noting Fortis BC recommends that individuals in an 800-metre radius of a gas line break to mobilize from the area.

Read more:Borland Creek continues to create own flow, higher water near Sugar Cane water treatment plant

WLIB staff were able to advise residents of the gas line break and precautions were taken to protect residents.

“Fortis BC attended the site immediately after the gas line breach and executed appropriate measures to ensure safety and limited exposure to residents,” Mannella said.

It was feared the power would go out in the community Wednesday, but that did not happen.

However, further up the road in 150 Mile House, 470 BC Hydro customers were without power due to trees falling on the power line due to erosion from recent flooding.

Read more: Update: Power restored at 150 Mile House area



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter