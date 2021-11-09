Quesnel woman charged with arson after fire destroys home

A home on Willis Street was destroyed after a fire broke out Tuesday, Nov. 9. Quesnel RCMP said a female suspect has been charged with arson. (Rebecca Dyok photo)A home on Willis Street was destroyed after a fire broke out Tuesday, Nov. 9. Quesnel RCMP said a female suspect has been charged with arson. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in West Quesnel shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Mutual aid was requested from Kersley. (Cassidy Dankochik photo)Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in West Quesnel shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Mutual aid was requested from Kersley. (Cassidy Dankochik photo)

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Nov 10:

A suspect is in custody after a Quesnel home went up in flames Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Police tape surrounded the burned-out property in West Quesnel on Willis Street early the following day.

The Quesnel RCMP confirmed a female suspect was arrested.

She has been charged with arson and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly after 5 p.m.

It was the second fire crews were called to Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were continuing to extinguish a large fire that broke out several hours earlier at the West Fraser log yard on Quesnel Hixon Road.

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
