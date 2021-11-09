Quesnel woman charged with arson after fire destroys home

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Nov 10:
A suspect is in custody after a Quesnel home went up in flames Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Police tape surrounded the burned-out property in West Quesnel on Willis Street early the following day.
The Quesnel RCMP confirmed a female suspect was arrested.
She has been charged with arson and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly after 5 p.m.
It was the second fire crews were called to Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were continuing to extinguish a large fire that broke out several hours earlier at the West Fraser log yard on Quesnel Hixon Road.
