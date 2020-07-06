The city will resume in-person council meetings on July 7. (Photo courtesy of City of Quesnel)

Quesnel to resume in-person council meetings July 7

Meeting rooms and council chamber occupancy limits have been established

The City of Quesnel will be resuming in-person council meetings on July 7, 2020.

The city announced the decision Monday morning, July 6, and said in a continuing effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, public health and social distancing precautions have been put in place within City Hall to ensure the safety of the public, council and staff.

Meeting rooms and council chamber occupancy limits have been established and signage has been placed in all gathering areas identifying how many persons can be in a meeting room, gathering area or council chambers at one time.

Council chambers will allow for seven council members and 20 gallery attendees for council meetings.

The gallery occupancy numbers include members of the public, media and city staff in attendance.

Access to council meetings will be made to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

READ MORE: Quesnel City Hall to reopen June 1

If occupancy limits exceed the amount allotted for the space, public viewers will be asked to wait in the fourth-floor lobby area until space may become available.

Agendas, meanwhile, are posted to www.quesnel.ca/city-hall/council-meetings/agendas-minutes in advance of council meetings.

The public is encouraged to provide requests for agenda topics and any input on agenda items before the council meeting by writing a letter addressed to city council.

Letters can be sent to City Hall at 410 Kinchant St., Quesnel, B.C. – V2J7J5, or e-mail to cityhall@quesnel.ca.

For more on the city’s COVID-19 measures visit www.quesnel.ca/covid-19.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
