Quesnel Mounties investigating incident between 17-year-old, stranger asking for money

The teen was uninjured

Quesnel RCMP are investigating a report of a 17-year-old girl having a physical altercation with a stranger after she refused to give him money.

According to police, the teen was walking on a trail that connects Anderson Drive and Avery Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 2:50 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man who asked for money. When the girl refused the man allegedly grabbed her arm, and a brief struggle occurred.

The girl was able to pull away from the man and reported the incident to police. She was uninjured.

“This is an isolated incident,” RCMP stated, noting they are working on identifying a suspect.

The man is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and approximately 160 pounds with grey and brown hair, and wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants and backpack.

“I would encourage parents to have discussions with their children about safety when walking alone,” said media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. “It is safer to walk in pairs or larger groups and avoid remote or unlit areas.”

RCMP ask anyone in the area at the time of the incident or with any information to contact police at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers.

