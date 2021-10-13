Quesnel ‘Set for Life’ winners to purchase first home with $675,000 win

Ticket purchased at Quesnel gas bar by Carmen and Clinton Crossman

Clinton and Carmen Crossman of Quesnel are $675,000 richer after playing Set for Life. (BCLC photo)

A lucky Quesnel couple plans to purchase their first home while preparing for early retirement after winning $675,000 on a scratch ticket.

Carmen and Clinton Crossman weren’t just surprised but flabbergasted after learning of their win, said BCLC in an Oct. 13 news release.

Carmen scratched the Set for Life ticket in her car after she had purchased it from Super Save Gas on Front Street in Quesnel.

“I didn’t realize it was real at first,” she said. “I kept looking it up and down and started shaking.”

Carmen called Clinton right away after rechecking the ticket on BCLC’s lottery app.

“She phoned me hysterical,” Clinton recalled. “It took me a while to believe it… I was flabbergasted! It still really hasn’t sunk in.”

This year B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $10 million in Set for Life Prizes.

“It is life-changing,” Clinton said. “I don’t even know if there is a word for that but it’s a good feeling.”

