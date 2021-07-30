Quesnel Search and Rescue calling on public’s help to catch theives

The items were stolen from their support vehicle during the evening of July 28

Quesnel Search and Rescue (QSAR) is asking for the public’s help after equipment was stolen out of their support vehicle on the evening of July 28.

The items taken include three rescue packs with 200 feet of rope and six Icom F-70 portable radios.

“The person or persons involved in this deplorable crime fail to realize that they may put themselves, their families or their friends at risk of harm if they themselves need help from Search and Rescue,” a Facebook post from QSAR reads. “We hope that the community of Quesnel and communities at large will come together and locate our equipment and those accountable.”

The post calls for the provincial government to add additional charges for the theft when search and rescue crews are the target.

“Quesnel SAR has been extremely busy this year with many calls for emergency rescues and searches,” the post reads. “Having our equipment stolen and our vehicle damaged has put the public at risk if the SAR Volunteers are not equipped to respond. Any delays can reduce the ability of a successful outcome.”

Those with information are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

