Quesnel River Research Centre hosts open house for Cariboo area

Community updated on work centre is doing and toured facility

Attendees of an open house by the Quesnel River Research Centre on Sept. 30 were updated on ongoing efforts to monitor salmon in the Quesnel River watershed. (Dr Faran Ali photo)

The Quesnel River Research Centre had its 16th annual open house on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Sixty-five people attended, mainly local community members in addition to researchers from University of Northern British Columbia, (UNBC), University of British Columbia and the Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Presentations described on-going work on the 2014 Mount Polley Mine spill and efforts to recover Chinook salmon populations in central and northern B.C. following the 2019 Big Bar landslide.

Presentations also described new multi-agency projects investigating the effects of bitumen oil spills on salmon habitats, and the role of climate-induced stressors (like flooding, droughts and wildfires) on Pacific salmon populations in the Quesnel watershed.

There was also a presentation by UNBC undergraduate students on the geography field school at the QRRC in spring 2023. Presentations were followed by lunch and an opportunity to see spawning Chinook salmon in the Quesnel River and QRRC weather station.

