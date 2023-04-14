Quesnel RCMP use spike belt, arrest suspect after brief chase

A 25-year-old man well known to Quesnel RCMP was arrested after fleeing in a vehicle when police tried to stop him.

Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., the Quesnel RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle that was being driven by a man known to be a prohibited driver. The vehicle fled from police, but police were able to contain the vehicle in a rural area. A spike belt was utilized to disable the vehicle and the man was taken into custody.

Kronebusch said the man is well known to police and has a lengthy history of driving and property related offences.

“The man was believed to be under the influence of drugs and is being investigated for operating a motor vehicle while impaired, flight from police, as well as several breaches of probation and court-imposed conditions,” noted Kronebusch.

Police officers were able to safely apprehend the suspect after a brief chase. The spike belt is a useful tool to help resolve these situations in a safe manner, preventing the offender from putting the public at further risk with their dangerous driving habits.

The man has been held in custody and will appear before the courts later Friday.

