Quesnel RCMP still searching for Darryl Leblanc Jr.

The Quesnel RCMP continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a Quesnel man who has not been seen since Dec. 30.

On Jan. 24, the Quesnel RCMP received a report that Darryl Leblanc Jr. was missing. A press release was issued asking for the public’s help at that time, and Leblanc has still not been found.

Leblanc is described as a Caucasian male who is 5’11” and 150 pounds with a thin build. He has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes and has a skull tattoo on his left shoulder. Leblanc was last seen wearing a navy coat with fur on the collar, camo boots and ski pants and carrying a sleeping bag.

Leblanc was last seen on Dec. 30, and family and RCMP are very concerned for his well-being.

“It is very out of character for Darryl not to be in contact with his family and friends,” according to a press release from the Quesnel RCMP.

Police say Leblanc does not normally travel outside of northern B.C., but he does have relatives in Ontario.

“During a person’s day to day life, we leave a history through activities such as banking, social media, hospital visits and cellphone usage” Sgt. Richard Weseen said in the release. “The investigators are looking into these type of activities to hopefully provide a clue to help us find Darryl, while also following up on every lead they receive.”

Anybody who has any information about Darryl Leblanc Jr. or knows where he might be is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

