Quesnel RCMP still looking for witness to wheelchair turnover in West Quesnel

The man whose wheelchair rolled over on him has died

The Quesnel RCMP is renewing its call for witnesses after a motorized wheelchair rolled over on its rider on May 16.

The 58-year-old man who fell from the wheelchair has died. The RCMP are not releasing his name at this time.

Sgt. Chris Riddle of the Quesnel RCMP wrote in a press release last week that the man sustained injuries from the incident; however, at this time, he says they have not determined whether those injuries had anything to do with the man’s death.

Riddle says they now believe the incident took place on May 16 on Doherty Drive in West Quesnel. He says the incident occurred in the mid-to-late afternoon or early evening and that the investigators are still waiting to hear from at least one Good Samaritan who was operating a motor vehicle at the time of the incident and stopped to assist the man back into his wheelchair.

“We’d really like to speak with that person,” says Riddle. “They’re in no way in any kind of trouble; we just we need information from that person. We think they have some information that [could be] very helpful to us.”

He says they can call the non-emergency line at the station at anytime, even after hours. If the person calls after hours, the call will go to the dispatch centre, and an investigator will call back.

