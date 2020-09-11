Police found over a dozen guns during a Quesnel raid on West Fraser Road. (RCMP)

Quesnel RCMP seize “disturbing” weapon collection during raid

Police also found drugs, silencers and $45,000 in cash

A two-week drug investigation has led to the Quesnel RCMP seizing a large cache of weapons.

When police searched two homes on West River Road Thursday, Sept. 10, they found over a dozen guns, including an Uzi submachine gun and silencers.

“Drug traffickers frequently carry weapons and use intimidation and violence to not only protect their stash of drugs, but for debt collection,” Sgt. Richard Weseen said in a news release. “People associated to this group were known to use violence and the arsenal of firearms they were collecting is quite disturbing.”

Police also collected a large amount of drugs including fentanyl.

This is the second big drug bust the Quesnel RCMP have made in the past two months.

“Drug trafficking is a priority to the Quesnel RCMP and these significant seizures will have a major impact on the local drug trade.,” Quesnel RCMP detatchment commander Darren Dodge said.

READ MORE: Drugs, cash seized by Quesnel RCMP during raid on rural property over long weekend

Police also found $45,000 in cash while searching the two locations.

Three Quesnel residents, Eric Heidemann, Steven Lindstrom, and Katherine Barschel, were arrested, and face numerous gun charges. An investigation into the drug sales is ongoing.

