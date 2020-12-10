Quesnel RCMP seizes half-pound of drugs

More than 250 grams of cocaine, meth, magic mushrooms and heroin/fentanyl were found

A month of investigative work paid off for the Quesnel RCMP, as Mounties seized more than 250 grams of various drugs from an accused drug dealer.

The RCMP crime reduction unit (CRU) began an investigation of a man believed to be operating a drug network in November and arrested him on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

After the arrest, the police searched a property and seized 79 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of meth, 34 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 123 grams of magic mushrooms. They also collected a shotgun, a Taser and body armour, alongside nearly $7,000 in cash.

“Drug trafficking continues to be a priority for the Quesnel RCMP,” said Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP. “[The] CRU is making a positive impact on the fight against drug and property offenders since their inception in the spring of 2020.”

After his arrest, the man was released, facing “a number of drug- and firearm-related charges.”

Quesnel RCMP asks the public to share information related to drug trafficking at 250-992-9211 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS.

