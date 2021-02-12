Quesnel RCMP seize shipment of meth destined for Quesnel streets, make two arrests

The week-long investigation uncovered the shipment coming from the Lower Mainland

Quesnel RCMP made two arrests and seized a large shipment of methamphetamine destined for the streets of Quesnel, B.C.

Sgt. Richard Weseen said the arrest involves a man and a woman and stems from a one-week investigation that focused on the supply of methamphetamine from the Lower Mainland to Quesnel.

One kilogram of methamphetamine was seized after the pair were apprehended following a traffic stop in a parking lot on North Star Road in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 12, 2021, at about 4 a.m. by the Quesnel RCMP crime reduction unit and general duty members who conducted a traffic stop when the overnight temperature was about-32C.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the meth use subculture,” Weseen noted in a news release. “The Quesnel RCMP remains committed to holding drug traffickers accountable while making the streets of Quesnel a safer place.”

The man and woman were released pending charge assessment by the Crown. No names can be released until charges are laid.

