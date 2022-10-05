Quesnel RCMP seize drugs, weapons, cash in successful 2-month undercover operation

Project E-NANDU 2022 was launched in July and August 2022 by the Quesnel RCMP Crime Reduction Unit. (File photo)

Charges are pending against several drug traffickers after a successful two-month undercover operation in Quesnel, says RCMP.

During July and August 2022, the Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit (QCRU) entered into an investigation that targeted drug traffickers in the community. The goal of the undercover operation dubbed, Project E-NANDU 2022, was targeted enforcement to impact the supply of toxic drugs in Quesnel, which in turn would help reduce the number of overdoses and deaths.

During the project, police made 42 purchases of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine from 22 drug dealers. Police also executed four search warrants and seized over five kilograms of cocaine, 57 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of heroin, $92,920 in cash, 15 firearms, and two prohibited weapons.

In a news release, QCRU officer in charge Cpl. Matt Isaak said this was the second undercover operation targeting drug trafficking in the past 15 months.

In Summer 2021, the QCRU initiated Project E-NANDU which resulted in 30 purchases of illicit drugs from 13 drug traffickers.

“Traffickers do not care about the community harm or the risk of overdose deaths due to the toxic drugs they sell. They have one goal, and that is to sell drugs for their own personal gain,” Isaak added. “The CRU will strive to continue to hold those people accountable and bring them before the courts.”

The QCRU, according to Quesnel RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen is an intelligence-led unit that strives to identify and target those criminals who have the biggest impact on the community and work towards disrupting their ongoing criminal activity.

“In 2020, the City of Quesnel added an additional two RCMP members to the CRU to target prolific offenders involved in drug and property crime offences,” Weseen stated. “The success of this unit would not be possible without the support of the citizens of Quesnel.”

During Project E-NANDU 2022, the QCRU received assistance from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, Air Services, Police Dog Services, E Division Undercover Operations, and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for assessment of appropriate charges on 22 individuals.

