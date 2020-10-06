Quesnel RCMP are warning the public after an 11-year-old boy was attacked and dragged away from his family Oct. 5 around 7 p.m. on the Riverfront Trail. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)

Quesnel RCMP seek witnesses after attempted abduction on Riverfront Trail

The 11-year-old boy was able to escape after being dragged away from his family by the neck

An 11-year-old boy was able to escape after being grabbed by an unknown person during the evening of Monday, Oct. 5.

Quesnel RCMP say the boy was walking with his family around 7 p.m. when they briefly separated. The 11-year-old was then grabbed around the neck by a man wearing a ski mask and dragged away.

Luckily, the boy was able to get free and quickly find his family.

The attacker was described as a skinny 5’9” male. In addition to the ski mask, he was wearing a blue hoodie, white shirt and jeans.

The attack took place on the Riverfront Trail, between the Quesnel River bridge and the ball diamond at LeBourdais Park.

“This attack happened in an area close to a playground, recreation centre and ball park where young children and families frequent seven days a week,” Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP Detachment said in a press release. “We recommend all parents to have a talk with their children about safety plans, awareness and what to do if approached by a stranger.”

Police say the man fled towards Shepherd Avenue and Murphy Street, and they think someone was able to see the man flee.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect,” Cpl. Steve Pelletier of the Quesnel General Investigation Section said in the release. “If you have any video or may have witnessed this event, please call the detachment.”

Anyone with information or who saw the attempt is asked to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

