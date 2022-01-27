RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, instead immediately call the police if they see him.(RCMP Photo)

Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, and immediately call police if they see him

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for parole violation.

Robert Hovestad, who sometimes goes by the name “Shawn” is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He’s described as a 6-foot-5, 200 pound, 33-year-old Caucasion man, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and under no circumstances should you try to apprehend him,” an RCMP news release notes.

“Call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not confront Robert Hovestad.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


