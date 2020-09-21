Quesnel RCMP respond to three gun-related calls, including drive-by shooting, in five days

Sgt. Richard Weseen says the Quesnel RCMP has seized more than 17 firearms in the month of September

The Quesnel RCMP found more than a dozen guns during a recent raid on West Fraser Road, and they seized a loaded SKS assault rifle, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded MP5 assault rifle Sept. 17 and 18. (RCMP Photo)

Quesnel RCMP responded to three firearm-related calls in the past five days, including a drive-by shooting in the downtown core.

At approximately midnight on Sept. 16, a man narrowly dodged a targeted shooting while he sat in his parked vehicle on the 200 block of Reid Street, according to a press release from the RCMP.

“The investigation revealed a late-model Honda Accord-style sedan drove past the victim, and the occupants fired one shot from a high-powered rifle, narrowly missing the man,” the release states. “The man was not injured, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Just hours later, at approximately 3 a.m., Quesnel RCMP received a report a man entered an apartment building on Abbott Drive with a rifle.

“Security footage revealed the man attempted to hide the firearm in the hallway ceiling tiles,” according to police. “The man was not located upon police arrival, but a loaded SKS assault rifle was seized.”

After reviewing the apartment video surveillance, the RCMP were able to identify the man as Lane Elkins, a 23-year-old resident of Quesnel. After a brief foot chase, Elkins was taken into police custody Sept. 18. He was remanded in custody to appear in court Sept. 21.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, the Quesnel RCMP responded to a 911 call saying someone was being held against her will in a residence on Allard Street.

The police forced their way into the residence and arrested 28-year-old Sakasinin Charlie-Tom. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded MP5 assault rifle.

Charlie-Tom was charged with assault, forcible confinement and firearm-related charges. He had two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Prince George, and he was remanded in custody to appear in court on Sept. 21.

“The Quesnel RCMP have seized over 17 firearms in the month of September from people associated to the local drug trade,” Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel Detachment said in the release. “The detachment has made a huge impact through proactive policing initiatives to target drug and property offenders in the community. Public safety will always be our priority.”

Anybody who has any information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

