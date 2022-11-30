Quesnel RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect they hope the public will help identify. (RCMP image)

Quesnel RCMP release composite sketch, ask public to help identify suspect

On Nov. 3 a suspect grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the arm when she refused to give him money

The Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an incident in Quesnel in November.

The incident took place on Nov. 3, 2022 around 2:50 p.m., on a trail that connects Anderson Drive and Avery Avenue, where an unknown man grabbed a 17-year-old girl by the arm when she refused to give him money.

The girl was able to pull away from the man and reported the incident to the police.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the Quesnel RCMP has enlisted the service of a forensic sketch artist,” said Sergeant Clay Kronebusch.

“A forensic composite sketch of the suspect has been compiled and we are releasing it to the public who we hope can assist us in identifying the suspect and furthering our investigation.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, 50 years old, with grey/brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants and carrying a backback.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information related to the investigation, is asked to please call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 and quote police file #2022-8861.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
QuesnelRCMP

