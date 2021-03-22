Quesnel RCMP looking for witnesses to downtown hit and run that sent one woman to hospital

Police say a grey truck struck a pedestrian in the downtown core around 10 a.m. and fled the scene

Quesnel RCMP are asking for dash cam footage of people driving in the area between 10:00 a.m and 10:26 a.m. (Observer file photo)

A pedestrian walking in downtown Quesnel was seriously injured in a hit and run last week, Quesnel RCMP said Monday, March 22.

The collision took place on Friday, March 19, between 10 a.m. and 10:26 a.m, on the corner of Reid Street and St. Laurent Avenue and resulted in a woman suffering significant injuries that required surgery and hospitalization, said police.

Quesnel RCMP noted the vehicle that struck the woman did not stop and fled the scene and was described as a grey truck. Mounties are asking for the public’s help for more information.

“This incident occurred in the downtown core in broad daylight,” said Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP. “We are seeking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has dash cam/surveillance video to please come forward to assist with the investigation, said Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP.”

Anyone with footage or who saw the event are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

