Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

Quesnel RCMP investigating West Park Mall confrontation caught on video

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Mounties are investigating after a woman appeared to be forcibly held by a West Park Mall security guard in Quesnel recently.

A video of the confrontation shows what appears to be a security guard restraining a woman by placing a knee on her back. As the woman tries to escape, the man keeps her under his knee, while grabbing her arms.

The video, which has drawn a strong reaction online, shows the woman lying face down on the ground without a shirt while witnesses attempt to get the security guard to back off.

According to Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP, police were called to the scene during the evening of Thursday, Oct. 29.

“When the police arrived, the female was detained without incident,” Weseen said. “After speaking to the parties involved, the female was released from the scene without charges. More information may be released at a later date, as the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.”

CONTENT WARNING: The video below includes violence:

READ MORE: Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit
Next story
Mudslide closes road at Rudy Johnson Bridge north west of Williams Lake

Just Posted

The Rudy Johnson Bridge remains closed due to a mudslide nearby. (Penny Gentles photo)
Mudslide closes road at Rudy Johnson Bridge north west of Williams Lake

Mudslide is between Buckskin Road and Stack Valley Road

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

(Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Brent Adolph heading to trial on attempted murder, aggravated assault charges in Williams Lake

The charges stem from an attack four years ago

Trails have been closed around Baker Creek in the past due to flooding. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo region

Baker Creek in Quesnel has unseasonally high water flow right now

Photo submitted
Delay pleased with improvement at Canadian Strongman Nationals

The middleweight division at nationals featured 30 competitors at a maximum weight of 231 pounds

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Quesnel RCMP investigating West Park Mall confrontation caught on video

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Most Read