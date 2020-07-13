Quesnel RCMP investigating hit and run on Quesnel River Bridge

The Quesnel River Bridge is now reduced to single lane alternating traffic after a motor vehicle incident forced the bridge’s closure just before noon on Monday, July 13. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel RCMP are investigating a hit and run that occurred around noon Monday on the Quesnel River Bridge on Highway 97.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Wesseen said a northbound, blue, Peterbilt semitruck clipped the rails of the bridge causing extensive damage where, after, the driver fled the scene.

“Witnesses provided a plate of the vehicle and we’ve been in contact and members are speaking with him [the driver] now,” Wesseen said.

“The driver did not stop [after the collision].”

The bridge is currently reduced to single lane alternating traffic due to the incident.

Emcon Services Inc. is at the bridge flagging and conducting an assessment.

“[Single lane traffic] will be in effect til tomorrow morning,” Emcon Services Inc. said in a Facebook update.

Originally, at around noon on Monday, July 13, DriveBC reported the bridge had been closed in both directions due to the incident.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Quesnel

