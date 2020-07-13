Quesnel RCMP investigating hit and run on Quesnel River Bridge

Quesnel RCMP are investigating a hit and run that occurred around noon Monday on the Quesnel River Bridge on Highway 97.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Wesseen said a northbound, blue, Peterbilt semitruck clipped the rails of the bridge causing extensive damage where, after, the driver fled the scene.
“Witnesses provided a plate of the vehicle and we’ve been in contact and members are speaking with him [the driver] now,” Wesseen said.
“The driver did not stop [after the collision].”
The bridge is currently reduced to single lane alternating traffic due to the incident.
Emcon Services Inc. is at the bridge flagging and conducting an assessment.
“[Single lane traffic] will be in effect til tomorrow morning,” Emcon Services Inc. said in a Facebook update.
Originally, at around noon on Monday, July 13, DriveBC reported the bridge had been closed in both directions due to the incident.
greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter