Quesnel RCMP hoping to contact man who helped stop sexual assault of teen

A man interrupted the assault in progress Friday night and came to the teen’s aid

The Quesnel RCMP is asking for the man who assisted a teenager who was being sexually assaulted Friday night to make contact with the police.

On Friday, Jan. 10 at approximately 10:45 p.m., a female youth was sexually assaulted in the alley by 130 Malcolm Dr., according to a press release from the RCMP. A man interrupted the assault in progress and came to the girl’s aid. The suspect left the area when he was approached by the witness, according to police.

“The witness’s actions interrupted the sexual assault and prevented further victimization during this incident,” said Sgt. Richard Weseen. “It is important that he calls the police.”

The police identified a suspect on Jan. 11 and arrested a 46-year-old Quesnel resident for sexual assault. He has been released on several conditions, with a first-appearance court date set for Feb. 25. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

The police ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information about it, to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-0502 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

