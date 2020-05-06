This green 2003 Ford Explorer with a roof rack and black tinted windows is considered a vehicle of interest, along with a grey 2007 Toyota Matrix, in the search for 33-year-old Louis Korkowski. The two vehicles were last seen Monday, May 4 just after 9 p.m. in the area of Sylvia’s Café. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Quesnel RCMP asking for help finding missing man and two vehicles of interest

Louis Korkowski, 33, was last seen May 4 after 6 p.m. on the west side of Quesnel

The Quesnel RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 33-year-old Louis Korkowski and two vehicles of interest.

Korkowski was last seen Monday, May 4 after 6 p.m. on the west side of Quesnel, according to a news release from the RCMP.

“He has not been seen since, nor has he been in contact with friends or family,” the release states. “Police are concerned about Louis’s well-being and are asking anyone that has seen Louis or may know his whereabouts to please contact police.”

Korkowski is described as five feet and four inches tall and 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, a blue jacket and a black Mulisha sweater.

Given the suspicious nature of the incident, the North District Major Crime Unit has been called to assist the investigation.

Investigative efforts to locate Korkowski have identified two vehicles of interest — a 2003 green Ford Explorer and a 2007 grey Toyota Matrix — and police are trying to locate or determine their movements for the past 24 hours.

The Ford Explorer is green with chrome body trim, and it has a roof rack and a dent in the passenger door. The vehicle has black tinted windows and grey five-prong rims, and the B.C. licence plate is KF087R.

The Toyota Matrix is grey with black paint and peeling damage to roof and sticker residue on the passenger side door

Both vehicles were last seen in the area of Sylvia’s Café, in the 5600 block of Nazko Highway, just after 9 p.m. on May 4, according to the RCMP.

“We are asking anyone who may have information about Louis or the vehicles since May 4 at 7 p.m., to immediately contact the Quesnel RCMP Detachment,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of B.C. RCMP Communication Services, says in the news release. “The Explorer and Matrix were last known to be bearing B.C. licence plates KF087R and KA111X, respectively; however, we recognize these plates may have been changed or altered, so we are asking the public to concentrate on the vehicle descriptions and photo, rather than the plates.”

Anyone with information in relation to either/or both vehicles or Louis Korkowski is asked to call 9-1-1.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for Quesnel man, who is awaiting trial for serious assault


The Quesnel RCMP are asking for information about this 2007 grey Toyota Matrix, which is considered a vehicle of interest in the search for 33-year-old Louis Korkowski. This vehicle and a green 2003 Ford Explorer were last seen Monday, May 4 just after 9 p.m. in the area of Sylvia’s Café. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction
Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

