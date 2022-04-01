Alysha North was last seen on March 21, 2022, and was reported missing to Quesnel RCMP on March 29. (RCMP Photo)

Alysha North was last seen on March 21, 2022, and was reported missing to Quesnel RCMP on March 29. (RCMP Photo)

Quesnel RCMP ask for help in locating missing woman

Alysha North was reported missing on March 29

Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Alysha North was last seen on March 21, 2022, and was reported missing to Quesnel RCMP on March 29.

North is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian woman, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 126 pounds with hair that may be dyed blue and grey.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alysha North is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),” a news release put out by Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch reads.

READ MORE: Cariboo-Prince George MP thanks Vanderhoof RCMP for bravery during live shooting incident

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personQuesnel

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopens to single vehicle alternating traffic near Lac La Hache
Next story
U.S. Congress votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim

Just Posted

Carl Archie, an elected councillor of the Canim Lake Band, describes impact of forest changes on traditional Indigenous culture of the Cariboo region, April 1, 2022. (B.C. government video)
B.C. old-growth logging deferrals exceed Great Bear Rainforest

Williams Lake First Nation councillor Rick Gilbert is part of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegation meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican inn Rome and snapped this photograph from his seat in the fourth row. (Rick Gilbert photo)
Williams Lake First Nation councillor witnesses historic apology from Pope Francis

Highway 97 is closed in both directions near Lac La Hache Friday, April 1 due to a motor vehicle incident. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Highway 97 reopens to single vehicle alternating traffic near Lac La Hache

Alysha North was last seen on March 21, 2022, and was reported missing to Quesnel RCMP on March 29. (RCMP Photo)
Quesnel RCMP ask for help in locating missing woman