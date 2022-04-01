Quesnel RCMP ask for help in locating missing woman

Alysha North was last seen on March 21, 2022, and was reported missing to Quesnel RCMP on March 29. (RCMP Photo)

Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Alysha North was last seen on March 21, 2022, and was reported missing to Quesnel RCMP on March 29.

North is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian woman, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 126 pounds with hair that may be dyed blue and grey.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alysha North is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),” a news release put out by Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch reads.

