Police in Quesnel have been kept busy the last three months. (Observer file photo)

Quesnel RCMP arrest man after another downtown stabbing

Police have made arrests in four stabbings and a murder since Dec. 2, 2021

There has been yet another stabbing in Quesnel.

Police say they responded to Carson avenue in downtown Quesnel around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, finding a man with non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

A suspect, a 25-year-old man with no address, was arrested and is appearing in court on Feb. 10. Police also say they seized a knife at the scene.

Quensel RCMP have investigated four stabbings and a murder since Dec. 2, 2021. Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP said each incident has lead to an arrest and charges.

“The increase in violent crime is concerning, but in all five of these incidents, the suspect knew the victim,” he wrote in a news release.

“These crimes were not random and the general public was not in danger.”

Alyssa MacNeil, a corporal with the Quesnel RCMP general investigation section, thanked the public and business owners in particular, for helping police by providing information which led to arrests.

“Local businesses provided hours, if not days, of video surveillance footage for these investigations,” she said.

“Obtaining the video was time consuming for their business staff, but they stepped up to the plate and had a huge hand to play in charging these suspects.”

The suspect in the latest stabbing has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

