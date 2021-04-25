Kandola Forest Products Plant manager Hugh Whalen, assistant plant manager Corey Crossman and general manager Tai Krahn stand in front of workers sorting boards on Monday, April 19. The former C&C mill was back up and running after nearly a year off. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel mill is reborn under new ownership

Kandola Forest Products has begun production at the former C&C mill

It looked like a regular day at Kandola Forest Products (KFP) on Monday, April 19.

Workers came in early, ready to begin the task of turning boards into siding. They were sorting, organizing and drying pieces to be cut and painted, before being shipped around North America.

But it wasn’t a normal day at the mill.

April 19 marked the first day in nearly a year the production line was active at the former C&C Wood Products, which had been closed after the company went into bankruptcy on June 2, 2020.

READ MORE: Quesnel’s C&amp;amp;amp;amp;C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging file for bankruptcy

The mill had been operating since 1977, most of that time as a family-owned operation, employing 185 at its height.

“Everyone’s really excited,” KFP President Neal Kandola said in the offices above the mill’s floor. “I’ve been on the phone with our customer base, they’re just as excited as we are. They’re hungry for the product, and when C&C went into bankruptcy it left huge void in the marketplace, and no one was able to fill it.”

While only a couple-dozen employees are expected to begin working at the mill in the short term, Kandola hopes to hire around 90 full-time employees by the end of the year.

Kandola called the mill “one-of-a-kind” noting many of the employees working on opening day, including plant manager Hugh Whalen, worked in the mill before it closed.

“The previous company had a large amount of employees with an immense amount of knowledge,” he said. “These guys are very good at what they do. It certainly helped us immensely.”

Kandola said KFP hopes to have two, eight-hour shifts running five days a week.

The panels created by KFP will go into hardware stores, to be installed by everyone from professional carpenters to do-it-yourselfers at their homes.

“What gravitated us towards this facility is its unique product,” Kandola said. “It’s a very high value-added product, it’s a do-it-yourself product, and that section of the market is growing, and we see huge opportunities with that across North America. People see renovations to their home not as an expense, but as an investment to their house.”

The mill was purchased by a group called the Quesnel Investment Corperation (QIC), who was one of many entities Kandola credited for making the opening possible.

“We’d like to thank mayor and council, because without their support, this purchase would have been difficult,” he said. “They were a factor in us purchasing this facility. We’d definitely like to thank the Quesnel Investment Corporation for the smooth transition. Mike Jenks, Walker Fookes and George Paul (of the QIC) have been very helpful through this whole process.”

Kandola added KFP has a great business to business relationship with the West Fraser Timber Company.

READ MORE: Williams Lake-owned company to restart production at bankrupt specialty mill in Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The mill was purchased by Paul Kandola, complete with new branding. Aaron, Jas and Neal Kandola joined their father outside the mill to celebrate its opening. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The mill was purchased by Paul Kandola, complete with new branding. Aaron, Jas and Neal Kandola joined their father outside the mill to celebrate its opening. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Previous story
As Europe reopens, ICU teams stick with the sick and dying
Next story
Pilot training, spare part shortages among challenges military facing from COVID-19

Just Posted

Kandola Forest Products Plant manager Hugh Whalen, assistant plant manager Corey Crossman and general manager Tai Krahn stand in front of workers sorting boards on Monday, April 19. The former C&C mill was back up and running after nearly a year off. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel mill is reborn under new ownership

Kandola Forest Products has begun production at the former C&C mill

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Working together would be good start

Protecting the Earth needs our attention no matter what is happening on it and to it

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Hoping budget will bring desperately-needed relief

I’d like to begin by wishing everyone a Happy Easter as we… Continue reading

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Tribune.
FOREST INK: Alternate nuclear sources needed along with solar and wind power

Macfarlane states that no one has yet proven that it’s possible or viable to reprocess nuclear waste

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Beef industry sustainability and the carbon footprint

Figures from 2009 show that 10 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gases came from agricultural sources

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

Most Read