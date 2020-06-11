Quesnel’s provincial government building. Melanie Law photo

Quesnel man receives time-served, two years probation for downtown sexual assault of teen

The incident occurred in January in the alley behind 130 Malcolm Drive

George W. Alexis, 46, was given time-served plus a two-year probation order after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault of a minor in Quesnel earlier this year.

During his sentencing on June 10, 2020, Alexis received credit for 156 days of time-served and a 10-year firearm prohibition. All other outstanding charges were stayed, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communication counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 in Quesnel when at approximately 10:45 p.m. a female youth was sexually assaulted in the alley behind 130 Malcolm Drive.

“A man interrupted the assault in progress and came to the girl’s aid,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen stated in a news release issued Jan. 12, 2020, adding the suspect left the area when he was approached by the witness.

Weseen noted a man was identified as the suspect and arrested on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Alexis was initially charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and one count of assault with a weapon.

On March 17, 2020 he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.


Quesnel man receives time-served, two years probation for downtown sexual assault of teen

