Quesnel man dies while serving murder sentence at Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village

Douglas Cody Terrico, serving time for murder passed away on Christmas Day

An inmate serving time for murder at Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village died on Christmas Day.

According to a release from Corrections Service Canada, Douglas Cody Terrico had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder since Oct. 9, 2003. The inmate’s next of kin has been notified.

As a matter of protocol, correctional officials will review the circumstances of Terrico’s death. The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service have been contacted.

Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village is located in Harrison Mills. It is a minimum-security institution and is an Aboriginal-focused facility, with an emphasis placed on spiritual and cultural teachings.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AgassizFirst Nations