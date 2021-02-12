Quesnel man charged with arson, theft in relation to house fire on Anderson Drive

One man has been arrested and charged with arson following a house fire on Anderson Road. The fire completely destroyed the home. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A Quesnel man has been charged in connection with a house fire that destroyed a home in the city Monday.

Mounties arrested Bobby Schilling, a 39-year-old Quesnel resident, two days following the fire and charged him with arson, intentionally causing damage by fire to property knowing it is reckless and theft under $5,000. Schilling was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Feb. 23, 2021.

On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, police assisted the fire department with a structure fire at 520 Anderson Drive. When emergency services arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Fire investigators determined the fire was an arson and had started at the back of the residence.

RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said a suspect of the arson was identified during the police investigation. It was also learned that the suspect had stolen a laptop and cash from the residence.

Community members have been offering their assistance to the victims of the fire through donations.

Weseen did not say what connection, if any, the suspect had with the property or victims.

ArsonQuesnel