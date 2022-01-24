A man was attended to BC Ambulance outside of Safeway on Wednesday, Jan 19. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A man was attended to BC Ambulance outside of Safeway on Wednesday, Jan 19. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel man charged in downtown stabbing

An RCMP news release notes the victim and suspect knew each other

A man has been arrested for the downtown stabbing just outside the Quesnel Safeway which sent a man to hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“BC Prosecution Services have approved charges of aggravated assault and two counts of carry a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Quesnel resident, Leif Myltoft, 44 years old,” a RCMP news release reads.

“Both the victim and suspect are known to each other.”

An earlier news release from the RCMP said the suspect was unknown.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

READ MORE: One person seriously injured in downtown stabbing by ‘unknown man’ in Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

QuesnelRCMP

Previous story
Maple Drive streetlights installed in Quesnel
Next story
B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Just Posted

A man was attended to BC Ambulance outside of Safeway on Wednesday, Jan 19. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel man charged in downtown stabbing

This Cariboo Regional District map shows which properties will be taxed and where the lights will be located on Maple Drive following the completion of the alternate approval process and the adoption of a new service bylaw at the Dec. 4 board meeting. (Cariboo Regional District map)
Maple Drive streetlights installed in Quesnel

Phil Ransom (centre) teaches a birding class through the Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College. (Angie Mindus Photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College back in operation for 2022

North Shore Rescue members prepare to transfer an injured snowmobiler after landing at Williams Lake Airport. (North Shore Rescue photo)
Emergency crews team up for mountain rescue near Hendrix Lake