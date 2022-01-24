Quesnel man charged in downtown stabbing

An RCMP news release notes the victim and suspect knew each other

A man was attended to BC Ambulance outside of Safeway on Wednesday, Jan 19. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A man has been arrested for the downtown stabbing just outside the Quesnel Safeway which sent a man to hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“BC Prosecution Services have approved charges of aggravated assault and two counts of carry a weapon for a dangerous purpose on Quesnel resident, Leif Myltoft, 44 years old,” a RCMP news release reads.

“Both the victim and suspect are known to each other.”

An earlier news release from the RCMP said the suspect was unknown.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

