Quesnel man arrested after armed robbery

The man is alleged to have used a knife and threatened to kill a hardware store worker

A quick thinking employee of Eagle Home Building Centre in Quesnel helped police arrest an armed robbery suspect.

The employee managed to flag down a patrolling RCMP officer after a man stole a drill from the store.

A news release noted someone was spotted attempting to steal tools from Quesnel Rona in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 18.

“While the police were trying to locate the suspect, the man entered Eagle Home Building Centre and tried to steal a drill,” the news release reads. “When approached by employees, the man produced a knife and threatened to kill the staff members.”

The suspect was arrested two blocks away, and police say they recovered a knife and drill.

The Quesnel man will appear in court on Friday, Feb. 19. His name is not being released by police.

