Quesnel log yard fire extinguished

A West Fraser corporate spokesperson said the investigation into the cause has begun

The fire in the West Fraser Log Yard is extinguished.

In an email update sent on Nov. 11, West Fraser corporate spokesperson Joyce Wagenaar thanked all the fire departments who assisted.

A fire broke out at the log yard near West Fraser’s WestPine Medium-Density Fibreboard Mill on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The yard is located on Quesnel-Hixon Road, in between the Quesnel Cemetery and the Kandola Forest Products mill.

Flames were shooting hundreds of feet into the air as the fire burned intensely for the rest of the day and well into the night.

While flames died down the next day, as the yard was surrounded by sprinklers, the fire was not extinguished until Thursday, Nov. 11.

“Our focus in the coming days will be on 24-hour monitoring of the log yard, clean up and resuming log deliveries to the log yard,” Wagenaar said in a statement.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire and an assessment of damage will now begin.”

Wagenaar added the mill was never at risk, and operated normally even as the logs burned.

