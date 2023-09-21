Quesnel house fire sparks arson investigation

Police are calling for tips or possible evidence into Feldspar fire

A semi-rural home in southeast Quesnel is now the scene of a police and fire investigation.

“Police are seeking information in relation to an arson investigation,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

The incident took place on Sept. 16 at approximately 2 a.m., when the Quesnel RCMP along with the Quesnel Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2000-block of Feldspar Avenue in Quesnel.

“The investigation determined that the fire appeared to have been set deliberately,” Kronebusch said. “A vehicle was seen in the area shortly before the fire was reported. Police are looking for any information from the public that may assist in this investigation.”

The homes in the 2000-block of Feldspar Avenue are located at the south end of the north-south road. It is a well treed part of the city in between Highway 97 and Dragon Lake.

“We are asking that anyone who has video surveillance in the area or may have been in the area around the time of the fire, to please contact the Quesnel RCMP,” said Kronebusch.

Anyone with information can contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

ArsonQuesnel