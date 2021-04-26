Quesnel-Hixon road closed south of Cottonwood River Provincial Park

Emcon Services shared photos of the road on Facebook

Quesnel-Hixon Road is closed due to a landslide.

Emcon Services announced the news on Facebook. The slides have torn through the road near Cottonwood Hill.

According to the post, there is no detour in place, and engineers are assessing the area. Photos show the road impassable due to cracks going across the width of the road.

Quesnel-Hixon Road runs parallel to Highway 97, west of Ten Mile Lake provincial park. The road is closed south of Cottonwood River Provincial Park.

