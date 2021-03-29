Quesnel Food hub now accepting bookings

Sprout Kitchen is the fourth of 12 planned food hubs to open across B.C.

Amy Quarry, manager of Sprout Kitchen Food Hub and Amy Reid, manager of economic development and tourism at the city of Quesnel were inside the kitchen on March 24, filming a virtual tour. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Food processors from across the Cariboo have a new place to ply their trades, as Quesnel’s Sprout Kitchen food hub is open for registration.

The hub is a commercial kitchen and processing space anyone can use. Sprout Kitchen is part of a network of 12 food hubs across the province.

“It has been a long but exciting road to get to opening day, with many consultation meetings with producers and processors throughout the region,” Interim Chair Sprout Kitchen Society, Lynda Atkinson, said. This is the beginning of a food processing incubator program for the Cariboo and northern regions, which is sorely needed.”

Atkinson also thanked the city of Quesnel, Ministry of Agriculture and the Northern Development Initiative Trust for supporting the project.

Food processors can use the food hub to process, package and even store products. The hub features a large commercial kitchen, as well as freezer and cooler space.

The hub is accessible to producers from as far south as 100 Mile House. A virtual tour of the site and details on booking is available on sprout kitchen’s website, sproutkitchen.ca.

“The Sprout Kitchen is creating more opportunities for Cariboo food processing businesses to increase their production and sales, expand their networking, and use of local ingredients,” B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries, Lana Popham, said. “Thank you to everyone involved in creating Sprout Kitchen. Your work will help small businesses and farms in the region grow, and strengthen food security for communities in the CRD.”

The city of Quesnel officially granted a lease to the food hub during their March 23 meeting.

“The Food Hub offers opportunities for small business growth and new business start-up, encouraging diversity in our local economy, while increasing local food options for our community,” Mayor Bob Simpson said.

Sprout Kitchen is the fourth food hub opening in B.C., joining Vancouver, Surrey and Port Alberni.

