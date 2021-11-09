Quesnel Fire Department rushes to fire at West Fraser log yard

Windy conditions challenged firefighters on scene of a blaze at a West Fraser log yard in Quesnel late Tuesday, afternoon Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik photo) The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department attended the open fire on Quesnel Hixon Road where they were receiving assistance from other departments. (Cassidy Dankochik photo) The fire was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik photo)

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

Firetrucks rushed to the scene of a large log pile on fire north of Quesnel early Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

Flames were visible at the West Fraser log yard on Quesnel Hixon Road at 2:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke was billowing into the cemetery as firefighters were up against very windy conditions.

Flames could be seen shooting high into the air with the fire appearing to have spread to the embankment next to the cemetery.

Environment Canada was forecasting wind gusts of up to 50 km/h.

At 3:45 p.m., the Quesnel Fire Volunteer Fire Department, with the assistance of other fire departments, including the Cariboo Regional District, was working to prevent the blaze from spreading to the cemetery.

Thousands of logs were on fire.

