Quesnel discovers October winter wonderland

It’s back.
Snow has poured out of the sky, with city plows and sand trucks out to make the roads a bit safer.
Environment Canada predicts temperatures will stay below zero until Monday, Oct. 26, when instead of snow, there could be rain.
Oct. 23 hasn’t historically been a snow-filled day in Quesnel. In 2007, the temperature broke 20 degrees. Environment Canada’s website says the normal temperature for Oct. 23 is eight degrees.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.