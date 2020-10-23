Quesnel discovers October winter wonderland

Cariboo residents awoke to snow on their cars, and plows on the road to deal with the white stuff

Quesnel residents still needed to cross Fraser River footbridge, despite the winter weather. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

It’s back.

Snow has poured out of the sky, with city plows and sand trucks out to make the roads a bit safer.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures will stay below zero until Monday, Oct. 26, when instead of snow, there could be rain.

Oct. 23 hasn’t historically been a snow-filled day in Quesnel. In 2007, the temperature broke 20 degrees. Environment Canada’s website says the normal temperature for Oct. 23 is eight degrees.

